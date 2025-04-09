A few showers, more clouds from Wednesday through Thursday

A weak area of low pressure will swing through Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday through Thursday. There will be more clouds and a few showers with this wave, and despite those clouds and showers, temperatures will get a subtle boost Wednesday.

A few more showers are possible Thursday, clouds will hold tight, and temperatures will cool down a bit in comparison to Wednesday’s highs.

Temperatures will rebound to the mid-50s Friday, and we’re in for a beautiful weekend with highs back into the 60s.