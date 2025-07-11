A few showers into Friday night, then more sunshine and quiet weather ahead for the weekend

Yet another wave of thunderstorms in the center of Iowa is pushing clouds and light rain into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa into the late afternoon and evening of Friday. That system has produced very heavy rains across central Iowa while we’ve been spared the worst of it in the Weather First area.

A cold front approaching from the west late Friday night will be the focus for another round of thunderstorms in central Minnesota. Those will weaken as they move east, and we should see some shower activity closer to Midnight and very early Saturday morning.

Clouds will linger overnight into Saturday morning and gradually decrease through the morning hours of Saturday.

As high pressure moves in, we’ll see a lot more sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures Saturday afternoon. Winds out of the northwest will keep temperatures slightly below average Saturday.

A warmer, southwest wind will warm us up to the low to mid-80s Sunday along with a mostly sunny sky.

Summer warmth will continue Monday and Tuesday before our highs drop back to the 70s again from Wednesday into next weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.