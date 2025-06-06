A few showers here and there, otherwise comfortably mild into the weekend

Sprinkles have moved into north Iowa and southern Minnesota Thursday evening. A slightly unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend into the start of next week.

There isn’t a lot of energy or moisture at work in the atmosphere, but there will be just enough for the occasional shower and possibly a thunderstorm or two through this weekend.

Rainfall amounts will remain minor with the exception of any isolated downpours that happen to develop. The majority of the weekend will be rain-free for us, but there is the possibility of a short-lived shower on any of your outdoor plans.