A few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, more sunshine and warmer Friday

There’s not much in the drama department for the next few days. Temperatures will run seasonably warm, we’ll still see some rain Wednesday, but severe weather is not likely. Showers and thunderstorms will not be sedentary Wednesday, so we’re not looking at worsening of high water conditions in some local streams that have recently topped their banks.

Thursday will be much quieter with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s along with a light breeze. And while a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, we’re looking at only a brief window of opportunity.