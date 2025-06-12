A few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend, but the majority of time will be without rain

The area of concern for consistent showers and thunderstorms has shifted to our north, into central Minnesota and Wisconsin. We will still see the occasional, isolated shower or thunderstorm going into the weekend in southeast Minnesota and north Iowa. An isolated strong storm or two may join the mix with small hail and heavy rain, but severe weather is not likely.

We can expect a similar day Friday in comparison to the weather we’ve had through Thursday. Seasonably warm, a bit humid and hazy, with the potential of an isolated thunderstorm or two. Those who do see a thunderstorm will pick up some brief but heavy rainfall.

Overall, there will be more rain-free time from Friday through the weekend than time with a shower or thunderstorm. While a quick glance at the forecast may look ominous with continued rain chances, it’s a more typical, active summer pattern with the occasional storm developing in the peak heating of the day.

High temperatures will be hovering around 80 degrees from Friday through the weekend along with the majority of next week. Monday and Tuesday may be a touch warmer than 80 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-60s.

There is a good chance of more organized showers and thunderstorms from Monday through Tuesday night next week. However, it’s still not going to be raining all day, all the time.