A few showers and storms, sunshine at other times

Most of this weekend is trending nice. Later in the day Saturday and all of Sunday is featuring bright blue skies. Saturday morning, however, is a different story.

Showers will be possible late Friday mostly south of I-90 and west of Highway 218. These showers will be very light. Overnight and Saturday morning is where rain is most likely to occur. Severe weather is not expected. A few of these showers could also linger into Saturday afternoon, most likely in northern Iowa, but most of the rain is done by noon Saturday.

Later in the day Saturday and all of Sunday is mostly clear. Another system bringing rain from northern Wisconsin will try to sneak up to our area, but is most likely to stay northeast of us.

Monday is trending mostly sunny too with a couple isolated showers late before our next widespread rain chance arrives Tuesday. Outside of overnight and early Saturday and Tuesday, we are looking much drier than we have been over the last 4-6 weeks.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s (with a few upper-70s in northern Iowa) through the weekend and early next week before we are all up above 80° by this time next week. Lows are expected to hover between the 50s and low-60s.