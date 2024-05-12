A few showers and storms, poor air quality returns

Happy Mother’s Day!! We hope you have had a good day celebrating all the moms out there.

Showers and storms will become a little more common heading into the late afternoon and early evening, with northern Iowans most likely to get rain. Severe weather is not expected.

A cold front will come through late Sunday; behind the cold front will be wildfire smoke from fires in Canada. This will usher in poor air quality for the first time in 2024. Part of our area has been place under an Air Quality Alert as a result.

There are more rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday next week. After a very warm Mother’s Day, high temperatures will slide back into the upper-60s and low-70s the rest of the week. If you live in northern Iowa, there is a possibility that you get more rain on Monday (with communities such as Charles City and Cresco the most likely to see rain on Monday).