A few showers and storms around Tuesday but widespread, heavy rain holds off until Wednesday

There will still be a few showers and thunderstorms around southern Minnesota and north Iowa Tuesday, but will be fewer and farther between. Rain is more likely in the morning than in the afternoon to evening. However, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon.

A larger complex of thunderstorms with heavy rain will move through the region Wednesday, bringing another dose of widespread, heavy rainfall. Yet another round of thunderstorms looks to move into the area late Thursday as well.

There is an off chance of a strong to severe storm or two from Wednesday into Thursday, but the primary concern is with heavy rainfall and any flooding potential.