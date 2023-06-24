A few rounds of storms on Saturday
The first line coming in will weaken considerably as it reaches southeast Minnesota. We’re in for a brief lull and a fresh batch of stronger storms will develop mid to late Saturday afternoon. Some of the best potential for strong to severe storms is between 4-8pm Saturday, although it’s possible a storm or two may be severe prior to that time. For the most part, this storm system is full of some real healthy rainfall. We’ll have all the latest warnings on-air and online Saturday if and when they are issued.