A Few More Storms Today

Thursday’s storms have cleared the area, allowing for a quiet start to our Friday. A mix of sun & clouds, with higher humidity, and highs back in the middle to upper 80s can be expected by this afternoon. A stray mid-day t-storm or two will be possible, with the on & off storm chances remaining in the forecast going through the rest of our Friday. A strong storm or two with heavy rain & frequent lighting will be possible, however the severe threat should stay south & out of our area Friday.

A pop-up storm or two will be possible throughout the day Saturday, with these chances really drying up as we move into & through Sunday. Any rain we see won’t wash away weekend plans outside, instead it will bring you in only briefly.

Highs look to stay in the middle 80s through the weekend, & next week. We may even get close to 90° at times, especially mid-week. Rain chances are lacking unfortunately, with only a few slim chances next Wednesday & Thursday.