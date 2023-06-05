A Few More Storms This Week
We are tracking a few more pop-up t-storms rumbling through later in the day, just like the forecast we’ve had last week & through the weekend. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms popping up will be strong, with pockets of heavy rain, possibly small hail, as well as frequent lightning. The scattered storm chance stays put through Tuesday, with those storm chances a little more numerous in nature. But once again, organized, widespread severe weather is not expected Tuesday. After a dry trend the second half of the week, more storms look to return over the weekend.