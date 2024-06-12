A few more storms still possible late Wednesday evening, another round of showers and storms Thursday

The line of thunderstorms that rolled through Wednesday afternoon has helped to temporarily stabilize the atmosphere. An approaching front will move toward us later Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning and may be enough to force a few more thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Another round of showers with a few thunderstorms in the mix is likely to develop Thursday. The best chance for rain is between 9am-3pm Thursday. We should see some sunshine pop out quickly after 3pm Thursday for a warm and pleasant finish to the day.

We’ll catch a break in this active weather pattern on Friday with sunshine and highs around 80 degrees along with a light wind.

There will be another wave moving through this coming weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. There may be some stronger storms in the mix late Saturday.

Warmer air returns for Sunday through the beginning of next week. Highs will make it back to the mid-80s on Sunday and temperatures will be nudging 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.