A Few More Small Rain Chances & Cooler Temps

The rest of Sunday brings a few isolated rain showers towards I-35 and west of the highway. Otherwise, we are mostly staying dry with mostly to all clear skies.

Monday and Tuesday are a bit different. A few more isolated thunder showers are in the forecast both days. It’s during the afternoon and early evening (about 1-6 PM both days) that is the best opportunity. Total rainfall is not going to be significant, most of us (if not all of us) fall short of 1/2″.

After this rain wraps up, we get a couple really beautiful days Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure moves in from the north. We will get cooler, but it will still feel like Summer, with highs in the mid to upper-70s before some more 80s return afterwards.