A few more showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a couple quiet, sunny days ahead

There have been a few, light showers around Tuesday, and another line of showers will move in from late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Amounts of rain will remain minor with no additional flooding concerns. At the latest, a few showers may linger until around 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Beyond that, we’re in for more sunshine Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s and a light breeze. Same goes for Thursday, mostly sunny and a light wind and less humid air across the region.

Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday night into Friday morning, and some straggling showers and thunderstorms could continue through the day Friday.

The weekend is looking cooler and comfortable. There may be more clouds than clear sky around Saturday, followed by a mostly sunny sky on Sunday. High temperatures will slip into the low-70s both Saturday and Sunday. With more clouds, some locations may remain in the upper 60s on Saturday.

A better chance of thunderstorms looks to return Monday into Tuesday.