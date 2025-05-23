A few more clouds Saturday, otherwise a bright and mild Memorial Day weekend

Pleasant weather continues into and through Memorial Day weekend with little change compared to what we’ve seen and felt Friday.

Temperatures will remain just slightly below average with comfortably mild temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid-60s and overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thanks to a weak, passing area of low pressure, we’ll see a few more clouds Saturday. It will still remain nice and bright, and winds are going to remain light, not only through Saturday, but the majority of the weekend.

There will be more sun than clouds through Sunday and temperatures may reach 70 in a few locations.

Another weak wave of low pressure returns early next week bringing a partly sunny sky but no other significant change. There is just too much dry air around for us to see much in the way of shower activity through the weekend.

A few showers are possible along with slightly cooler air Tuesday into Wednesday.