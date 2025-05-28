A few, lingering thundershowers Thursday, summer warmth on tap for the weekend

An area of low pressure continues to linger across the region and has made for occasional light rain across southern Minnesota and north Iowa through our Wednesday. Showers will decrease late Wednesday evening, yet clouds will remain into Thursday morning.

We’ll gradually see a bit more sunshine Thursday as that upper level system slowly departs. Temperatures will respond nicely with highs moving back into lower 70s Thursday afternoon.

As we hit the warmth of Thursday afternoon and a bit of instability remains, a few, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to be seen. If you happen to be caught under one of these, there may be a quick downpour and some rumbles of thunder.

The week will wrap up quietly and warmer with temperatures moving up to around 80 degrees Friday afternoon along with a mostly sunny sky. More sunshine and summer warmth is ahead for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A more active pattern begins to take shape toward the middle of next week with the potential of some thunderstorm activity Tuesday into Wednesday.