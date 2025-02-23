A few light rain chances next week

As temperatures warm across the area the next several days, much of the precipitation that falls will likely be in the form of rain, as opposed to snow!

A subtle upper level trough is moving across the northern United States this afternoon/evening. While this trough will provide enough forcing for cloud cover, precipitation chances will remain low. A flurry or two will be possible north of I-90, but nothing significant by any means.

Multiple subtle dips in the jet stream will track overhead the next week, bringing a few scattered shower chances to the area, with the first chance arriving Monday. Upper level forcing will certainly favor a chance for precipitation, but low level moisture remains in question. Model guidance is depicting there will be just enough moisture for scattered showers Monday afternoon and evening.

Not everyone will see rain, but you certainly could feel a few drops while out later in the day on Monday.

The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. The upper level and moisture set up for this round appears to be nearly identical to Monday’s chance. Forcing is there, but moisture is in question. With that said, not everyone will see rain, but a few scattered showers are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Light snow, sleet and freezing rain could mix in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but this will depend on what temperature profiles at the surface and aloft look like during the event. Snow/ice/sleet accumulations will be low, if any at all. In terms of rainfall, a few hundredths of an inch is a reasonable bet. Certainly nothing dramatic in any way!

Again, not everyone will see rain, but having the umbrella on hand Monday and Wednesday would not be the worst idea, just in case.