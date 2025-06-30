A few, isolated showers into Monday evening, sunny and warm Tuesday-Wednesday

As our Monday has warmed up, a few showers have developed in southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Most of us will not see rain, a few locations will, and these showers will fade quickly late Monday evening.

Sunshine and summer warmth, and more stable skies are ahead for the next couple days. Temperatures will be running just slightly above average for early July with highs in the low to mid-80s. Take some time to enjoy the summer warmth, especially since it won’t be oppressively humid for most of this week. Evening and overnight temperatures will be comfortably mild with morning temperatures dropping comfortably to the low-60s.

There will be a bit more activity later this week with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Thursday, Friday, and both Saturday and Sunday.

Independence Day is not likely to be a washout, but there is a chance of late afternoon through evening thunderstorms which may have an impact on some fireworks displays around the region. It’s still way too early to say how late into the evening, if even, thunderstorms will affect us.

Temperatures will remain close to and above average through this week and into next… some pretty typical July weather ahead for us.