A few flurries Thursday, colder to finish the week

We’ve got another chilly one ahead for Thursday with highs around 20 degrees and a northwest breeze that will keep wind chills in the single digits. The end of the week through this weekend will be even colder. Highs will remain in the teens and overnight lows will be wandering near zero.

No storm systems will be rolling through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa anytime soon, but a clipper will bring light snow to central and southern Iowa Thursday morning.