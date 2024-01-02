A few flurries soon, more snow later

Chances for flurries locally have gone up in the last 24 hours. They still will not impact roads much at all, but you may see a few snowflakes on your car provided you park it outside. Chances continue into Wednesday morning.

The best opportunities for snow are late Saturday into early Sunday and then early next work week. The latter of these has the potential to be a Winter Storm, but still presents uncertainty on tracking.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with clouds expected to hold tonight through all day Wednesday, and we are back into the upper-20s and low-30s on Wednesday and the majority of the next week or so. After the potential Winter Storm on Monday and Tuesday is out is still when we will finally feel more like Winter by what we are used to.