A few flurries, more seasonable temperatures

You know the drill by now. We will be warmer and drier than normal. Although, there are a couple subtle changes from the warmer weather we experienced through Christmas.

First of all, temperatures are more seasonable. Even if they are above average for the most part, the warmest we get is in the upper-30s with a few low-40s on Friday when skies clear up. Otherwise, we will be bouncing anywhere from the upper-20s to the mid-30s for highs.

Second, we do actually have a couple chances for flurries locally. Although they are just flurries. The first wave would arrive overnight into early Thursday. The best chance here would be for communities closer to Highways 52 or 63. Once you get west of Austin, chances are next to nothing. We also have an opportunity early on New Year’s Eve that would also deliver flurries to only a few communities, if any.

We will be entering 2024 in a drought.