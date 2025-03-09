A few 60F’s possible next week!

Some of the warmest air of the season may be on the horizon this next week for southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with a chance at many locations reaching 60F not once, but a few times!

The first chance of reaching 60F arrives Monday. A cold front will be tracking across the northern United States, accompanied by a surge of warm air ahead of it. Southwesterly winds will help to bring warmer temperatures northeastward across the area, and there will also be plenty of sunshine through Monday afternoon.

As a result, high temperatures in the low 60F’s are certainly possible. One factor that may go against some locations reaching 60F will be snow that is still on the ground. Locations such as Albert Lea, Mason City and Owatonna still have a fair deal of snow on the ground, which may act to limit Monday’s high temperatures. Regardless, Monday will be a warm day by early March standards!

Temperatures take quite a dip Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 40F’s Tuesday, which is still quite mild for this time of year! Temperatures will quickly rebound though by Wednesday, with high temperatures back into the 50F’s.

The next chance for 60F’s will be Thursday and Friday. A well defined trough of low pressure is currently expected to track across the United States late next week and into the weekend. Ahead of the trough, high pressure will build to our southeast. Resulting surface flow will be out of southeast, which will act to transport warmer air northward.

Model guidance has been trending warmer each day for the end of next week, with high confidence in temperatures reaching into the 60F’s both Thursday and Friday! With that said, there is a decent chance that most of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa will see 60F at least once in the coming week, leaving no doubt that spring has arrived!