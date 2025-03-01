A dramatic cool down tonight, warming this weekend

Temperatures are taking quite the dip this evening, and will continue to through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Thanks to this cool down, we welcome back winter…for a short while.

Temperatures will bottom out in the low teens for most locations by early Saturday morning. Northwest winds will diminish through the overnight hours, into the 10 to 20 mph range. With that said, there certainly will be a wind chill, and a bitingly cold one at that. Wind chills will bottom out near 0F by Saturday morning…BRRRR!

Temperatures warm into the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s Saturday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. This will help to combat the breeze that lingers out of the northwest, up to 20 mph at times. High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the entire weekend, resulting in clear skies and calming winds.

Temperatures drop into the teens again Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but wind chills will not be as cold.

The 40F’s return Sunday! Skies will remain mainly sunny, except for a few afternoon cirrus clouds. Winds will shift to out of a more southerly direction, helping to bring those warmer temperatures back north. As far as wind speed goes Sunday, expect winds in the 5 to 10 mph range…nothing dramatic at all!

Overall, while we will start the weekend off cold, warmer temperatures return Sunday and skies remain sun filled across the area! Enjoy your weekend everyone!