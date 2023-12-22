A December to remember with little snow

It’s certainly been a December to remember with above average temperatures and very little snow.

December is typically the snowiest month of the season for many communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa.

In Rochester, the month typically averages 12.4″, which is more than any other calendar month. However, this year, the month may go down as one of the least snowiest on record.

As of Friday, December 22, only 0.5″ of snow has been recorded at the official observation site, the Rochester International Airport (RST) which ranks third for least snowiest December behind 1943 and 1913 when only a trace was measured.

One year ago, December had already logged 16.1″ of snow putting the season total at close to two feet.

There is still a little more than a week to go, but snow chances are small. A storm will bring rain over Christmas with the chance of a changeover to snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, however the strength of the cold air for that to happen remains uncertain.