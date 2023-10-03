A day of transition Wednesday

The heatwave will be breaking down soon as a storm system pushes in cooler air, starting tonight and lasting through Wednesday.

A series of fronts will bring a chance of showers around midnight tonight into Wednesday morning, and gradually cooler air from Wednesday morning to Wednesday night. Winds will be out of the south this evening and will be out of the west Wednesday. Friday, that wind will be out of the northwest and that will be the coolest air we’ve felt in months.

Rain will be minimal for us, but there may be enough to put the dust down tonight in a few locations. Scattered showers will mean not all of us will receive rain, but there is at least a chance for all of us to see a shower. We’ll see a bit of sunshine occasionally Wednesday, and temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Thursday will be slightly cooler and breezy, but highs will still be right on the mark for this time of year.

Noticeably cooler air arrives late Thursday into Friday and brings with it scattered showers Friday, primarily around the midday to early afternoon. Friday night’s football games will be played in chilly conditions compared to what we’re feeling today. Count on sweatshirt and jacket weather to wrap up the week and hit the weekend.