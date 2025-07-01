A couple of quiet, sunny and warm summer days ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday

I think it’s fair to say the overall weather pattern for the next week and a half is an active one, but we’re looking at a couple of quiet days into the middle of this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will once again, like Monday, feature seasonable summer warmth and plenty of sunshine.

There is one, oddball chance at a few, light showers early Wednesday in parts of north Iowa. Otherwise both days are looking nice and quiet.

There is a returning chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Beyond that, thunderstorms will become more common later this week into the weekend.