A couple of cold fronts arriving between Friday and Saturday

Unseasonably warm days and comfortably cool nights will continue through Friday. Thursday is going to be warmer than Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

The first of a couple cold fronts will arrive around the middle of the day Friday bringing a shift in the wind and a push of cooler air to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Highs Friday will still make it to the mid-70s before we cool off Friday evening.

Saturday’s highs will drop back to the mid-60s and Sunday’s highs will, for the first time this month, remain in the 50s.

Despite these two cold fronts we’ll only see a slight increase in cloud cover Friday and Saturday.

As cool air continues to settle into the region late this weekend and early next week, overnight lows will be dropping into the lower 30s Monday morning, and down to around 30, if not the upper 20s, Tuesday morning.

Dry weather continues, and temperatures will gradually warm next week, returning to the 70s by Friday.

