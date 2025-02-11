A couple more rounds of snow on the way between Wednesday and Friday, cold air remains

It’s been a cold, but quiet Tuesday as temperatures have remained in the single digits for most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Another storm system will begin to affect the Midwest starting early Wednesday morning, lasting through most of the day.

Snow will begin falling early Wednesday morning, around 2-4 AM in the Mason City area, and closer to 5-6 AM around Rochester. Snow, mainly light, will continue falling through most of the day. It will be ending from west to east in the mid to late afternoon Wednesday. A few flurries to light snow may linger after that, but additional accumulations will remain minor.

Snowfall totals with Wednesday’s system look to stay in the 1-3 inch range in southern to southeast Minnesota while totals in Iowa and extreme southeast Minnesota should add up to 3-5 inches. Higher totals are likely farther to our south in central to eastern Iowa with 5-7 inches of snow possible there.

Cold air settles back in for a quiet Thursday. Highs will remain in the single digits to lower teens Thursday.

Snow is likely again Friday, although amounts remain uncertain. At this point, it’s looking to stay relatively low, maybe similar to Wednesday’s storm system. Still, it’s enough to keep road crews and snow removal businesses busy.