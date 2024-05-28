A couple days of sunny, quiet weather ahead

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be tapering off by Tuesday evening, and clouds will be clearing out late this evening. We’ve got a couple of mild, sunny days ahead before rain returns later in the day Friday. With temperatures remaining seasonable, it’s more opportunity to work on those outdoor chores.

Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid-40s by Wednesday morning but will quickly rebound through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon, and will be a touch warmer Thursday.

The next decent chance of widespread showers is this Friday, although dry air might hold off those showers through at least Friday morning.

This coming weekend is looking nice and warm, and a few thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. However, it’s not looking to be a washout of a weekend. If you’ve got plans for outdoor gatherings this weekend, you may just have to duck inside for a little while as showers and storms pass through.

After Wednesday, daily highs will remain at or above normal for this time of year with a nice stretch of summer-like weather in store.