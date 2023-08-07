A “Cooler” Start To The Week

We are finally saying good-bye to the heat and humidity we wrapped up last week with, & hello to “cooler” temperatures for today. Our Monday is starting out a bit damp & dreary as well, with drizzle & some fog lingering throughout the morning. A mix of sun & clouds is in store later today, giving way to an isolated sprinkle or two, with highs on either side of 80°.

Temperatures this week will be ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s, which is pretty common for this time of the year. Hot & humid air like we experienced the last couple of weeks isn’t making a return, thankfully, to our area.

We saw a beneficial rain across parts of the area over the weekend, and aside from the sprinkles Monday, we are lacking the rain chances again this week. A couple are possible Wednesday afternoon, then again late-Thursday into Friday morning, as of right now however, nothing significant is expected at this point.