A cooler start to the week ahead

A cold front is passing through the area this evening, with an upper level area of low pressure located across North Dakota. Winds rotating around these features will transport cooler air southeastward tonight and Monday, dropping temperatures across the region.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 40F’s for most locations across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with westerly winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Clouds increase Monday morning as the upper level low passes to our north, sending more low level moisture southward. There will be a chance for a few showers across the area as well Monday afternoon/night. Not everyone will see rain, and rain totals are not going to be anything noteworthy. You may need the umbrella Monday afternoon, however.

High temperatures on Monday are going to be on the cooler side relative to average, in the low to mid 50F’s. The big story, however, is going to be the wind. Northwesterly winds will be sustained between 15 to 25 mph, with winds gusting up to 40 mph at times.

We are not talking Wind Advisory criteria for Monday at this time, but for some locations across Northern Iowa, it will be close. You’ll want to strap down any objects that are prone to being taken away by wind either way.

Temperatures cool into the mid 30F’s Monday night, with a thick deck of low level cloud cover, and a continuing chance for showers. Winds will also remain gusty out of the northwest, up to 30 mph. With temperatures in the mid 30F’s, a snowflake or two may mix in with shower activity late Monday night, but no accumulations are expected.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s across the region. Cloud cover decreases as well Tuesday morning, giving way to plenty of afternoon sunshine.

There will still be a tight pressure gradient across the area through the day on Tuesday, resulting in northwest winds remaining on the gusty side. Winds will be sustained between 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tuesday night will feature clear skies and lighter winds as low pressure continues to track further east. We enter the middle of the week on a quiet note, with warmer temperatures beginning to work northward by Wednesday.