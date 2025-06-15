A complex weather pattern for the week ahead, w/ summer-like warmth & humidity

Happy Sunday everyone, and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

The forecast over the next several days is very complex, and will depend on a variety of moving parts. This is certainly going to be a time where checking the radar often is a good idea, even if the storm chances are lower for your specific location.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms is tracking into Western Minnesota this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are beginning to develop across portions of our Iowa viewing area as well.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through this evening and overnight, as the complex across Western Minnesota gradually tracks through the area. Not everyone will see rain/storms, and those that do see storms are unlikely to experience any severe weather. There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather west of I-35 in Iowa, with localized large hail and damaging winds being the main concern.

Temperatures drop into the mid 60F’s tonight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining possible. This chance continues into Monday, but timing and coverage is tricky to pinpoint, and will depend on overnight-morning storm coverage, if there is any.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80F’s, especially if we see more sun. Dew points will be nearing 70F Monday afternoon, making for a warm & muggy day.

A cold front slides through Monday afternoon/evening, providing the focus for additional thunderstorm development. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. We may go with Alert Day for this time period, so stay tuned!

Shower & storm chances continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with the best chance for storms being across Northern Iowa both days. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70F’s for most locations, with dew points dropping into the low-mid 60F’s.

Thursday looks dry for now, with high temperatures rebounding into the low-mid 80F’s, and dew points nearing 70F once again. Storm chances return Thursday night into Friday morning, with the best chance for storms appearing to be east of I-35 and north of I-90 at this time.

Friday through next weekend, we keep the heat and humidity around, along with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80F’s for most, with the potential for lower 90F’s across North Iowa. Dew points will also be in the 70F’s, making for a more prolonged stretch of muggy weather. Uffda!

With all of that said, you’ll want to continue paying close attention to the weather the next several days, as a lot can, and likely will, change! What is looking more likely though, is the return of the heat and humidity we all know and…”love” by the end of the week.