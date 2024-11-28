A cold, sunny end to November and start to December

Cold, wintry air has moved into the upper Midwest, the coldest of which moves in this weekend. Wind chills will dance around zero degrees from Friday through Monday as highs remain in the teens to lower 20s and the breeze makes it feel colder. Overnight lows will be in the single digits this weekend, so it’s primetime to get the fireplace going.

Temperatures will begin to moderate through next week. Chilly, but not as cold.

Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and stay warm!