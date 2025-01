The polar jet stream (and primary storm track) is now to our south, and arctic air is settling across the northern U.S. There is one storm system moving through the Midwest this weekend, but it will remain to our south.

For the next week and a half, high temperatures are going to run about 7-10 degrees below average and lows will be just barely below the norm for this time of year.

Wind chills below zero are going to be common while snow will not be.