A cold Friday followed by a milder weekend

Arctic air has been slowly losing its grip late this week, but will still keep temperatures below average Friday. Highs will remain in the teens to around 20° Friday afternoon.

This weekend is looking milder, and high temperatures will continue to rise from Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon. We’re back to seasonably cool conditions Saturday, which is warmer than we’ve been this past week. The normal high these days is in the upper 20s, soon to be in the lower 30s.

Warmer air builds into the area late this weekend and will keep highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s through Wednesday of next week.