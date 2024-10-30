A chilly Halloween with light rain (and a few snowflakes) early

After a soaking rainfall Wednesday afternoon to evening, a large upper level storm system will keep light rain, and some snow, over the region Thursday morning.

Now about that snow… it’s not going to be much, if we see any at all. Some locations to our north and northwest may see a brief accumulation on grassy areas. For southeast Minnesota, we may see a brief mix of rain and snow around midday Thursday. Any rain or rain/snow mix looks to stay north of the Minnesota/Iowa border Thursday.

By the time trick-or-treating comes around Thursday evening, precipitation will be out of here and colder air will be sticking around.