A change of pace from the recent rain

Friday is a continuation of what we had late Thursday: sunny skies. If you have any outdoor activities you want to get out and do, Friday will be the best day for them. Highs top in the upper-70s and low-80s.

After Friday, we have some chance of rain each day for about the next week or so. This weekend, showers are forecasted during the day and a couple stronger storms could occur late. In addition, a few storms are also possible on Sunday. There is a very low end severe threat for both days, but strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

A warm front will pass through overnight into Sunday, allowing temperatures to spike into the mid to upper-80s for the first half of next week. The heat index is likely to peak in the 90s during this stretch with all the moisture we will have in our atmosphere during this timeframe.

Our best chance for severe weather coming up is looking to potentially be next Tuesday, but the best environment is trending west of us at the moment. Stay tuned for updates.