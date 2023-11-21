A brighter Wednesday, then cooler for Thanksgiving

After a cloudy, gray Tuesday, skies will gradually clear out overnight into Wednesday morning. It will be a bit chilly early Wednesday, which is right on the mark for this time of the year. Highs will make their way back to the mid-40s Wednesday afternoon with a light breeze out of the southwest. Another cold front will slide through the region Wednesday evening, bringing colder, Canadian air for Thanksgiving and Friday.

Despite that front moving through late Wednesday, there won’t be any other dramatic weather to go along with it. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine both Wednesday and on Thanksgiving. Highs on Thanksgiving will top out just above the freezing mark in the afternoon and drop back to the teens by early Friday morning.

There is a wave of low pressure moving across the region this weekend, increasing the chance for just a little snow Saturday night. The most likely area to see some snow is south of I-90. If there are any accumulations at all, they will be minor. Any snow at all may have some minor impacts on travelers Sunday morning, so be aware that it could be a touch slippery in spots if and when we do get a little snow.