A break from the chill and clouds Sunday, rain and cooler temperatures next week

Happy Saturday everyone!

It has been a chilly, dreary and blustery day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa so far, and these will continue to be dominant themes into next week. High temperatures have barely made it to 50F in many locations so far this afternoon, with some locations having yet to reach 50F. A stark contrast to just a few days ago!

Clouds will gradually decrease tonight, along with winds out of the northwest, dropping into the 5 to 15 mph range later on. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30F’s, so some patchy frost will be possible, especially further west toward I-35.

Sunshine returns briefly for Sunday, with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60F’s…much closer to normal for this time of year. Winds will also be considerably lighter out of the north, between 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds increase again Sunday night into Monday as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west. Winds will also begin to ramp up once again, between the 5 to 15 mph range out of the northeast.

By Monday, there will likely be considerable cloudiness across the area, with the chance for a few scattered showers throughout the day as well. High temperatures will be stunted around 60F thanks to the cloud cover, making for another cooler day. Easterly winds will be breezy, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Low pressure will pass the area by well to the south Monday night through Wednesday morning. However, copious amounts of moisture will rotate around the northern periphery of this low, bringing a promising chance for widespread rain to portions of the viewing area.

The best chances for rain will be during the day Tuesday, but uncertainty remains on how far north the heaviest band of precipitation reaches. For now, locations south of I-90 have the best chance of seeing a more widespread, meaningful rain. However, fluctuations in track remain possible, so details can certainly change. Stay tuned!

Along with the chances for rain, it will almost feel like early spring again temperatures wise, with a blustery easterly wind through Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday will struggle to even reach 50F, with highs nearing 60F again, if we are lucky, by Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain in the low 40F’s through the middle of next week.

Rain chances come to an end Wednesday afternoon, with sunshine returning to close out next week, with highs slowly rebounding into the mid to upper 60F’s by next weekend. A good “light at the end of the tunnel” as we progress through these chilly, windy and potentially dreary days ahead!