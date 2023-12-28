A bit more sun to wrap up the week, light snow this weekend

The storm system that has been affecting much of the country this week is finally moving out of here, and will make way for a little sunshine Friday afternoon. Clouds look to linger Friday morning, gradually decreasing into the afternoon. With the help of a little sunshine, temperatures will climb back to the upper 30s Friday afternoon. While it’s still cool, temperatures are still well above average for late December to early January.

It’s not a major curveball for travelers, but it does look like there could be a few slick spots this weekend thanks to a quick-moving clipper system. There should be some light snow in eastern Minnesota, far northeast Iowa, and much of Wisconsin from Saturday night into daybreak Sunday. Amounts will be minor, but some roads and, especially bridges, may be slick with a light coating of snow.

Overall, the trend of above average temperatures and dry weather continues through the first week of January. There will be minor ups and downs in temperature, but no major cold fronts or storm systems are on the horizon quite yet.