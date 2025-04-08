A bit milder, still nice and quiet Tuesday. Showers return Wednesday
Overall, this week will remain relatively quiet. Temperatures are going to get a slight bump Tuesday with a light, southwest wind and plenty of sunshine. There is a weak wave of low pressure sliding through Wednesday into Thursday that will bring a few showers and more clouds.
We’ll have to wait until the end of this week and weekend for a more substantial bump in temperatures. Highs are back in the 60s this weekend, nearing 70 Sunday afternoon.