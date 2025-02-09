A beautiful winter Sunday ahead!

Sunday is going to be a beautiful winter day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa! Once temperatures warm up a bit though of course.

It will be a brisk start to the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits to near 0F across all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Sunday morning. Winds will be light thankfully, but they will still knock the wind chill temperature below 0F for all locations. In fact, wind chills will drop as low as -8F for some, especially across southeastern Minnesota.

Temperatures warm as the morning and afternoon progress. There are two contributors to this warming trend. First, high pressure will drift overhead, allowing for plenty of sunshine and light winds. Second, light winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest during the afternoon, drawing slightly warmer air northeastward.

This will result in high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 20F’s across southeastern Minnesota, and mid to upper 20F’s across northern Iowa, despite temperatures starting off near 0F.

Northern Iowa, especially closer to Mason City and southward, will see the warmer temperatures due to a lack of as much snow on the ground. Snow acts as a reflector of sunlight, and causes more solar radiation to be reflected back into space. This ultimately leads to colder temperatures where there is snow on the ground.

Given southeastern Minnesota has more snow on the ground than northern Iowa, some locations in northern Iowa could be nearly 10F warmer than locations across southeastern Minnesota.

Regardless, Sunday will be a great day for the kids to head outside to enjoy the fresh snow we have, even though there still isn’t a lot. With how little snow we have seen so far this winter though, we’ll take it!