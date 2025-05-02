A beautiful weekend ahead, and a nice, long stretch of quiet, mild weather

After a cloudy and cool finish to the week, we can look forward to more sunshine and pleasant temperatures this weekend.

As skies clear out Friday night into Saturday morning and cooler air remains in place, it will be just chilly enough for some patchy frost first thing Saturday.

Sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday along with warmer temperatures. Highs wander up to around 60 degrees or just above by Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s highs get another bump with temperatures near 70 degrees.

A blocking pattern will setup for most of next week, which will keep our weather quiet, at least locally. We’ll be underneath a ridge of high pressure aloft while two large areas of low pressure slow down over the Rocky Mountains and another over the Ohio River valley. That will keep precipitation to our southeast and southwest.

Temperatures through next week will remain comfortably mild and slightly above average with highs around 70 or slightly warmer.

Enjoy the weekend! No dramatic weather is on the way anytime soon.