A beautiful Tuesday ahead!

Tuesday is going to be easily the best day of the week regarding having a nice taste of summer weather as well seeing plenty of sun!

High pressure is building across central Minnesota and will have a firm influence on our weather through most of the day tomorrow. The result? Plenty of sunshine to start the day!

Sunny skies will allow our temperatures to quickly climb into the mid to upper 70F’s by early afternoon, and some of our area may make it to 80F! Odds of reaching 80F will be greater across our Minnesota counties due to more long lasting sunshine through the afternoon.

I do think cloud cover will likely increase as we head through the afternoon as another storm system approaches from the west. Don’t worry though, this doesn’t mean any rain for our area Tuesday.

Dew points will be slightly higher than they were today, getting into the low to mid 60F’s, so it may feel a little humid out there but nothing oppressive. Winds will also be generally light out of the south at around 5 mph for the afternoon.

Rain chances begin to increase Wednesday with more humid and cooler weather as well, so Tuesday really will be the best weather day of the week by far for those who love the sunshine and reaching that 80F mark!