A beautiful Saturday ahead with sun and warmer temperatures, unsettled weather returns Sunday

Today is going to be a great day to get out on the lake, do some fishing, camping, tubing or whatever fun outdoor activities you enjoy doing!

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, allowing our temperatures to climb into the upper 70F’s. Dew points in the low 60F’s will make it feel just a tad bit muggy out there but nothing too oppressive by any means. Winds will also be generally light out of the southwest at around 5 to 10 mph, so no gusty winds to worry about either.

As we head later into the afternoon, can’t rule out a stray shower or t-storm developing west or along the I-35 corridor as yet another low-pressure disturbance heads our way. The highest storm chances hold off until late tonight and early tomorrow morning as more widespread shower and storm activity moves in around midnight.

Shower and t-storm chances stick around through the day on Sunday, although they decrease as the day goes on. A fair bit of cloud cover is expected to stick around through the day, which will mean slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 70F’s across the area. Dew points will be in the mid 60F’s, so it will feel a little damp out there.

Unsettled weather continues into next week, with scattered t-storm chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain from these storms, but having an umbrella handy would be a good idea in case you need to dodge some drops.

High temperatures will warm gradually as we progress through the week, with highs reaching 80F by Wednesday and climbing into the low to mid 80F’s perhaps by the end of the week.