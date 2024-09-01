A beautiful Labor Day ahead, plenty of sunshine this week

Happy Sunday and first day of September everyone! It has been a beautiful day so far, with a cloudless sky and temperatures in the low 70F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Dew points have also been in the mid to upper 40F’s, making it feel very comfortable outside!

Today is also the beginning of meteorological fall, and while we typically see another month or so of summer like weather here and there, we will likely begin seeing more tastes of fall around here within the next few weeks. In fact, our first true taste of fall appears to arrive later this week.

Labor Day will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70F’s. We gradually warm up through the middle of the week, with highs near 80F on Wednesday with, you guessed it, more sunshine.

Thursday a cold front comes through, bringing a chance of showers with it, but nothing long lasting or widespread. We cool down behind the front, and it certainly will feel like fall by the end of the week.

Temperatures will barely make it to above 60F by early next weekend, and overnight lows in the 40F’s. This chilly weather won’t last long, however, as warmer air arrives by the end of next weekend.

Overall, we see a bit of summer and fall in the extended forecast, with only one noteworthy chance of rain that is far from a guarantee for our area. A generally quiet forecast with plenty of comfortable weather ahead!