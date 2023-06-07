80s Are Out Wednesday
Our high temperatures over the past 9 days have been well above-average, into the lower & middle 80s. That stretch will come to an end today, as our highs go back to their normal values in the middle 70s. This will be a far cry from our record high for this date set in 2011 when we officially soared into the triple digits for high temperatures, with our official high at 101°. We haven’t officially reached 100° or better (air temperature at Rochester Int’l Airport) since then.