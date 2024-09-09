80F’s return and stick around the next week…or longer

This next week (or longer) will feature temperatures well above the daily high temperatures averages for this time of year. There also will be a slim chance of a pop up shower or two Tuesday, with better odds of occasional showers Saturday night.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures reaching into the low 80F’s across the area. Smoky skies could potentially limit high temperatures slightly, but odds favor most areas hitting the 80F mark Monday afternoon. Dew points will be in the comfortable range as well, so a very pleasant start to the week!

Tuesday will be similar in terms of our high temperatures reaching into the low 80F’s. A very weak trough in the upper level jet stream will track overhead Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Typically, these trough features would bring decent rain chances to our area, but this trough will be weakening and loosing a lot of it’s kick by the time it reaches us. Not to mention, since dew points won’t be the highest, this disturbance won’t have much moisture to work with. Can’t rule out a pop up shower or two as this feature passes through, but most places, if not everywhere, should remain dry.

Wednesday and Thursday, another upper level ridge tracks overhead, leading to abundant sunshine and even warmer temperatures! Highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80F’s for Wednesday and Thursday, with some locations potentially approaching 90F. Thankfully, dew points are not going to be very impressive at all, which will allow those humidity levels to remain in the comfortable range even with the warmer temperatures.

By Friday and Saturday we cool things down a little, with highs in the low 80F’s. Model guidance depicts a trough approaching from the west Saturday, but loosing steam by the time it reaches our neck of the woods. There will be a bit more moisture with this trough, allowing for a better chance at some occasional showers across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but chances at this time are moderate at best.

80F’s look to stick around through the beginning of next week. The Climate Prediction Center also has us at high odds of seeing above average temperatures through the middle of September. With that said, summer lovers are going to be very happy this next week or two, with fall lovers having to wait just a bit longer. Overall, a dry and warm extended forecast for the Weather First area, and definitely weather to get out and enjoy before the inevitable cool down arrives later in the season.