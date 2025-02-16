2/14/25-2/15/25 Snow recap

A few rounds of light to moderate snow made their way across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. However, most locations did not see quite as much snow as anticipated. So what happened?

The initial round of snow arrived early Friday afternoon as anticipated, bringing a quick 1″-3″ inches of snow. The snow, as well as the gusty winds, led to hazardous road conditions and multiple crashes and spin outs across the area.

By around 7PM Friday evening, the first round of snow has exited to the east, with only light flurries around through the early evening hours. This break was anticipated by forecasts and model guidance, and didn’t contribute much to the underperformance of snow totals.

By later in the evening, a band of light snow had begun developing across northern Iowa, nudging into southeastern Minnesota. This band of snow was highly advertised by model guidance, with the expectation it would produce heavier snow across portions of our area through Saturday morning.

By around midnight Saturday, the band of snow across northern Iowa has temporarily dissipated, likely due to dry air in the area. This what not shown by any model guidance, and certainly contributed to lower snow totals than expected.

By early Saturday morning, light snow had redeveloped across northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, but remained lighter in nature. Certainly not the heavy snow event models had been anticipating. Once again, dry air and lack of forcing were the likely culprits. By this point in time, it was clear that models had vastly overestimated this event…

Another curveball…the snow exited the area a bit sooner than many models anticipated. By around 11AM, snow had completely exited the area.

So in short, model guidance did not handle this snow event very well. Dry air and lack of forcing resulted in less widespread and heavy snow than was in the forecast. Why did models miss this system? Hard to say, but I suspect the systems fast speed across the country had a lot to do with it.

Regardless, we all saw some snow accumulation, and enough to lead to quite a few travel headaches. Proof that you do not need much snow to make travel hazardous!