Wood and gas stoves are great alternatives to a fireplace
Have you been thinking about a fireplace but don't have the space? Maybe consider a wood or gas stove. Stoves typically occupy less space, but that doesn't mean they are small appliances. They come in a wide variety of styles, and their footprint is less than 3 feet wide, versus a fireplace footprint of 6-8 feet wide. They are just as capable when it comes to heat, technology, and view of the fire.
